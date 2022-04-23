Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $22.85 on Friday. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Komatsu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
