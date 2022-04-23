Lamden Price Tops $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $75,782.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.