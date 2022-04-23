Landshare (LAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,065.00

Landshare (LAND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $60,065.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00104123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,804,468 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,375 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.