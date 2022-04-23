Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)
