Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.