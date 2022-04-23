Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

