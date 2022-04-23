Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.16. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $82,371,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

