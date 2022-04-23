Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,440. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

