Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased contract wins for its cost-effective defense solutions from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies have been a primary growth driver for Leidos Holdings. Such contract wins boost backlog for the stock, which in turn indicates impressive revenue growth prospects for the company in the quarters ahead. The macroeconomic environment in the nation has been boosting growth prospects of Leidos. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company remains concerned about the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Also, dismal outlook for commercial air travel makes us skeptical about its airport security detection and automation business’ performance, at least in the near term. In addition, the company’s program costs have increased as a result of COVID-19 and might hurt the bottom-line performance.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

