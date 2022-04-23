Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

