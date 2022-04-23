Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi (new) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.