LEOcoin (LC4) Reaches Market Cap of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.07445957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00267322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00797716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00694133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00088415 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00390280 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

