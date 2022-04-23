Lethean Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $339,725.99 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,736.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07429953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.00794601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.45 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00088049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00387882 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

