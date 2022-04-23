Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

