Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

