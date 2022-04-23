Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.43) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,644 ($21.39).

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.48) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 671.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($25,875.88).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

