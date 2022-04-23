LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Up 2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25,500.00 and last traded at $25,500.00. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25,000.00.
The company has a market cap of $441 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24,169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25,025.85.
LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LICT (LICT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.