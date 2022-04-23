Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $143,289.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00267240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

