Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $5.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Lilium stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

