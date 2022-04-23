Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.68 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,464.89 or 0.99740678 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,790,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

