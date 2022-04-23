Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.11 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($305,750.72). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($262,875.36).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.