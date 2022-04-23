LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives $9.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 114,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. Research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

