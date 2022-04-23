L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

About L’Oréal (Get Rating)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.