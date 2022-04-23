LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Purchased by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. LSB Industries comprises approximately 3.5% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of LSB Industries worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXU stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 778,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.