LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 8.9%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 19,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 693,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.