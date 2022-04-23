LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LTC opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.