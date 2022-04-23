LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.10 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

