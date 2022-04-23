LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.
NYSE LXP opened at $13.10 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
