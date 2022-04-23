Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.24. Magna International posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 1,278,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

