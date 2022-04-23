Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 255 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.20.

Man Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Man Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.23.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.