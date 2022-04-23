Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 255 by Analysts at Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.20.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Man Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.