Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.65. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 61,808 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.