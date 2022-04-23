Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.65. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 61,808 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.
In other news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at C$386,080.50.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
