Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.34.

MOZ opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$609.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

