Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 13.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

