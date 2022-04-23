MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $845.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.