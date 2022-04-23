Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.08.

MMC opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $126.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

