Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.96 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

