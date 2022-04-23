Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

