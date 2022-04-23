Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$565,734.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$82,866.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,397,887.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $653,545.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

