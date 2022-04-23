McGinn Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,409,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,535,789. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.