McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.6% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 21,676,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

