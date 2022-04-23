MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

MediWound stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

