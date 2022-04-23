Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $107.80. 6,351,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,927. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.