Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of 15.70.

MGPPF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGPPF opened at $9.80 on Friday. Megaport has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

