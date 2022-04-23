Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

