Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $258.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.22.

Shares of FB opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

