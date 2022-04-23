MetaHash Market Capitalization Reaches $12.81 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $484,399.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,383,486,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212,705,224 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

