Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.82 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.69. The stock has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Metro (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.