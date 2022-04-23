MILC Platform (MLT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $968,121.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.50 or 0.07437735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.79 or 0.99964667 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

