Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLSS stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

