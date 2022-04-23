Mint Club Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $2.34 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

