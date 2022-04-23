Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $9.67 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $4,210.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00231001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00186148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,765,926,448 coins and its circulating supply is 5,560,716,881 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.