MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $183.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.91 or 0.07461372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00268859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.89 or 0.00799716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.00690178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00088194 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00393927 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

